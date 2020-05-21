A second person was arrested in the past hours in relation to the burning of a residence in Luqa in December.

The residence was in Triq il-Wilġa and the incident had taken place on December 19 early in the morning.

The police said on Thursday that its Violent Crimes Unit, together with the Luqa District, on Wednesday arrested a 39-year-old man from Ta’ Xbiex.

He is expected to be charged with complicity in the crime on Thursday morning.

A man has already been charged with attempted arson. He pleaded not guilty, and is being held under preventive arrest.