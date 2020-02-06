A woman tested negative for coronavirus at Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, Times of Malta has learnt.

The female passenger, who had spent some time in China, is the second suspected case that has been tested in Malta. The other suspected case had also proved negative after tests were carried out.

The total number of virus cases in Europe stands at 29, after Britain and Germany announced more cases of the virus on Thursday.

Novel coronavirus has now infected over 28,200 people worldwide and killed at least 564. More than 95% - probably 98% - of those who get the coronavirus have a full recovery.

One of the casualties was a Chinese doctor who tried to issue the first warnings about the deadly coronavirus outbreak according to Chinese media.

Li Wenliang was working at Wuhan Central Hospital when he sent out a warning to fellow medics on December 30.

The Maltese authorities have already set up an isolation unit with 12 beds for mild cases, while critical cases would be treated at the Infectious Diseases Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

All people coming from cities where transmission of the virus has been recorded, are being screened at Malta International Airport.

Those who show symptoms of the virus undergo further tests for which results are issued within two hours.

Meanwhile, all health clinics and the emergency department have been allocated isolation rooms, and if GPs alert the authorities about a case within the community, the infected person can be isolated at home.

With every confirmed case, a process of contact tracing will kick in and people who came in touch with the infected person will be isolated for 15 days.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has warned that the virus is transmitted through coughing, sneezing or close personal contact such as shaking of hands.

If someone sneezes on a surface, the virus will live on that surface for between 24 and 48 hours.

"Avoid contact with infected people, just like you would do in flu cases. Wash your hands frequently and if you go abroad avoid live animal markets and crowds," Prof. Gauci had said.

What symptoms should I look out for?

Medical history shows that the symptoms of infection include high fever, difficulty breathing and lung lesions. Milder cases may resemble the flu or a cold, making detection difficult. The incubation period, the time from exposure to the onset of symptoms, is believed to be about two weeks.

Is there a coronavirus vaccine?

When a disease is new, there is no vaccine until one is developed. Research work is already under way as scientists try to create a vaccine, but it can take several years for a new vaccine to be developed.

What is Malta doing to prevent an outbreak?

Public health authorities, primary care and Mater Dei Hospital are coordinating with overseas laboratories while infection control measures have been drawn up.

Maltese authorities are coordinating their response with the WHO, European Centre for Disease Control and EU Health Security Committee. They are also participating in regular teleconferences organised by the European Council for member states, through which they receive updates and advice.

What can I do?

If you are travelling overseas, you should avoid visiting wet markets or places where live or dead animals are handled; avoid contact with sick people, in particular with respiratory symptoms; adhere to good hand and food hygiene; avoid contact with animals, their excretions or droppings.