The second phase of the redevelopment of the Ramla Bay Hotel at Marfa was approved by the Environment and Resources Authority on Friday, following an earlier partial redevelopment of the seaward part of the resort.

The environmental regulator qualified its approval by listing some changes that it said are required. They range from reducing the height of a building on the shore to restoring a patch of garigue to the east of the hotel.

The proposal is to demolish the existing hotel, excavate the area and build a new 400-room hotel, gym, diving centre and water sports facilities, retail outlets, bars, restaurants and ancillary facilities, including an indoor and an outdoor pool, a parking area and multipurpose halls.

A planning application (PA 02943/19) for the project is currently pending. The project is being led by Holden Development Company Limited, with Ray Demicoli as its architect.

ERA based its decision after assessing an Environmental Impact Assessment report and comments received from the public following a 30-day public consultation period. It also took into account the consultants’ evaluation, it said.

Three new blocks will replace the old Ramla Bay Resort in Mtarfa.

The environmental regulator said that although it did not object to the proposal, there are outstanding considerations regarding impacts on landscape and visual amenity which need to be addressed.

It recommended that:

Improved attention is given to minimise the building’s dominance, especially as perceived from panoramic viewpoints;

A building located on the shore is reduced in height;

Development is to be contained within the already committed site boundary, “avoiding/removing structures/encroachment” onto adjacent rural land; and

The area east of the hotel (including garigue and rocky coast) is to be restored and asked for a restoration method statement.

ERA said it based its decision on the understanding that stringent mitigation measures and pre-emptive safeguards will be implemented throughout both construction and operation of the proposed development.

Specifically proposed mitigation measures include the reuse of soil in the landscaping; reuse of excavated rock as general fill on-site; the design of hard- surfaced areas with permeable surfaces, the facilitation of water infiltration and sustainable drainage and the implementation of a lighting plan. It recommended a number of conditions for inclusion in the development permit.