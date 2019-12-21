The second man allegedly involved in Tuesday’s attempted mugging on a busy Ta’ Xbiex street was remanded in custody on Saturday after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment.

Reuben Galea, a 44-year old Msida resident, was escorted to court under arrest facing charges over his alleged complicity in the attempted violent theft of a woman’s handbag on Abate Rigord Street.

The incident took place at around 7:30am when two men had allegedly attempted to snatch the woman’s bag. Their plan had gone awry when a third party rushed to the woman’s assistance, scaring away the suspect thieves.

The other suspect, Daniele Aquilina, was arraigned on Thursday, also pleading not guilty. Bail was not requested in that case.

His alleged accomplice was today further charged with having robbed a 65-year old lady of her wallet. The theft had allegedly taken place on December 1 at a commercial establishment in Hamrun.

He was also charged with breaching two probation orders and with being a recidivist.

Defence lawyer Josette Sultana requested bail.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, denied bail on account of the man’s criminal record and also in view of the fact that civilian witnesses, including the elderly victim, were still to testify.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.