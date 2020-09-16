Deputy prime minister Chris Fearne testifies in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday.

Fearne, who also serves as health minister, is the third cabinet member to appear before the three-person inquiry, after Edward Scicluna and Evarist Bartolo.

On cabinet investigating

10.34am Comodini Cachia asks what cabinet did to investigate.



Fearne: “The remit for investigations likes with the institutions responsible. My job was to ensure institutions did their job. It’s not for cabinet to investigate.”



Judge Said Pullicino: “There’s a political element to all this though”.

Fearne: “And political responsibility was shouldered. Having a prime minister and minister resign is no joke”.



The board notes that the timing of those resignations is what mattered.



“After the allegations, it was business as usual,” they note. “This created a sense of impunity which we’re here to investigate”.



Fearne: “I could have quit, but I chose to work from the inside”.

Fearne on Mizzi assuming responsibility

10.31am Therese Comodini Cachia [representing the Caruana Galizia family] takes over questioning.



She asks Fearne whether he believes political responsibility was shouldered for the Panama Papers scandal.



Fearne: “Yes, responsibility was assumed. Konrad Mizzi was removed from his ministry. And later reelected”.



Comodini Cachia notes that Mizzi lost his portfolio but retained control over his projects – the same projects at the heart of corruption allegations.



Fearne: “I’ll say it again. Konrad Mizzi was reelected on the first count”.



Comodini Cachia: “Daphne Caruana Galizia had already published posts about Electrogas”.



Fearne: “At the time I saw no link between Mizzi’s Panama account and that deal. I’m not here to defend anyone”.

'I was never briefed by the police '

10.25am Fearne says he was never briefed about the murder case by the police or Malta Security Services.



“I was never told who was being investigated. We were told investigations were

ongoing”.



He tells the inquiry that he believes the FIAU needs more resources and to be given the power to act against suspects.

'My relationship with Schembri was...'

10.23am Fearne is asked about the Caruana Galizia assassination.

He says he does not recall any specific cabinet memo about it, but that the murder “shocked us all”.



Judge Said Pullicino wants to know whether Fearne has sensed any change in cabinet’s attitude towards the murder over the past 2/3 years.



Fearne notes that many people changed within cabinet last year – from Muscat to Mizzi to Schembri.



He is asked about his relationship with Keith Schembri.



“He was chief of staff. Rightly or wrongly, I felt that he had tried to hinder my election prospects [ifixkilni]. So my relationship with him was…”

Muscat's tête-à-tête

10.18am Fearne recalls how Muscat had called in his cabinet members for face-to-face talks about the Panama Papers revelations.



He says the prime minister said that Keith Schembri’s position was “not up for discussion”.



“And that seems to have remained the position throughout,” judge Said Pullicino says.



Fearne: “He also said that he felt betrayed. I believe the post of chief of staff should be abolished. It caused problems, not just under Joseph Muscat but also under [former PM Lawrence] Gonzi.

PM told me 'I decide on Schembri, not cabinet'

10.14am The witness is pressed by the judge, and he continues:



“I had openly said that Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri had to go. There were discussions within the parliamentary group as well as with the prime minister [Joseph Muscat].



“The prime minister had told me that Mizzi would not remain a minister. As for Schembri, he told me ‘he is my person of trust and it’s up to me to decide, not cabinet’”.

Why Konrad Mizzi kept Projects Malta

10.12am Fearne is reminded that Konrad Mizzi kept control of Projects Malta throughout.



“Yes, it remained in his portfolio even when he had other portfolios or none at all. The idea was one of continuity and that “Konrad will deliver”



Judge Said Pullicino: “The perception is that a small group of people had too much power”.



Fearne: “I will wait for this inquiry’s conclusions before I comment. There were often discussions with the prime minister or cabinet, but I was never told to do something by anyone”.

'I was not aware of kitchen cabinet'

10.08am Fearne is asked if he knew of the existence of a 'kitchen cabinet' [as Finance Minister Edward Scicluna testified].



He says he did not.



“I was not part of any such kitchen cabinet, I was not aware of its existence or of perceptions that it existed,” he says.



“I first heard of it through the testimonies of [Evarist] Bartolo and Scicluna. They never spoke to me about it”.

'This inquiry will have repercussions'

10.05am Judge Said Pullicino tells the witness that many “suspicious” facts have emerged from the testimonies the inquiry has heard.



“Government put us here to do a job but those who appear here do not..”

Fearne cuts him off.



“Not me, I can assure you,” he says. “I understand the importance of this

inquiry. Its outcome will have great repercussions on the direction things take in the future. I am here to answer your questions”.

'I cannot answer for Konrad Mizzi'

10.02am Judge Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro both ask about cabinet’s lack of involvement in the plans.



Fearne repeats that the deal seemed fine “on paper” and says that it is normal for cabinet to not delve into the detail of projects and instead focus on providing direction.



“The remit was under Projects Malta and Konrad Mizzi,” Fearne says.

Judge Said Pullicino wants more detail. Fearne says he can provide none, as he was not involved. Neither was the Foundation for Medical Services, he says in reply to a question.



“Konrad Mizzi was responsible for the Vitals deal. I cannot answer on his behalf”.

Vitals deal 'appeared beneficial'

9.59am Fearne: “On paper, the Vitals project seemed to be fine. The Opposition had even vote with the government [in favour of it].”



“On paper, it appeared to be beneficial. Later, yes there were problems”.



He says he only learnt of Ram Tumuluri [the CEO of Vitals and its public face] after the deal. He met him at Konrad Mizzi’s office and at Castille.



Fearne says that when he became minister, he appointed technical people and asked them to vet the concessions, to make sure Vitals were keeping to their end of the deal.



“In the end, I made it clear that things could not go on that way”.

'I did not know of bids'

9.55am Fearne recalls Keith Schembri [who served as OPM chief of staff] approaching him and telling him to “prepare for a reshuffle”.



At the time, Fearne says, he was still working as a surgeon. He would then be called to work as parliamentary secretary for health, under minister Konrad Mizzi.



“But the process to select a preferred bidder [for the hospitals deal] was not under my remit,” he tells the inquiry.



“I only got to know of the MOU recently”.



Answering questions, Fearne says he only knew of the two other bids for the hospitals contract through the media. He says Malta Enterprise assured him that due diligence on the preferred bidder had been carried out.

Involvement in hospitals deal

9.50am Fearne says he was not involved in drafting Labour’s 2013 manifesto or its planning before that date. “I was only a candidate,” he says.



The Barts project [to build a medical school] began under [former health minister] Godfrey Farrugia, he says. He then continued discussions with the academic institute when he served as junior minister for health.



Fearne says he was also not involved in the deal to grant three state hospitals to Vitals Global healthcare.



“I got to know of it at the adjudication stage,” he says. “I once attended a presentation [about it] led by Malta Enterprise at Castille.



After that stage, Vitals emerged as the preferred bidder. Fearne says he was asked to provide Key Performance Indicators which could be included in the concession. He was still a parliamentary secretary at the time.

Life before politics

9.45am Fearne is asked to describe his life before politics.

He tells the court that he was active within Labour’s youth wing, but then left politics to focus on his medical career [Fearne is a surgeon by profession]. He then returned to politics in 2013 and eventually rose to health minister.

Chris Fearne takes the oath

9.40am The deputy prime minister is at the witness stand. He is about to start testifying.

'We do not need his permission to extend'

9.35am The inquiry says it will pass on a copy of that communication to lawyers involved in the inquiry. One of those lawyers, Therese Comodini Cachia, has a curt reply.

"Our position is clear. We do not need his permission to extend".

Judge Michael Mallia takes note of that.

Welcome

9.30am Good morning and welcome. Chris Fearne will be testifying today. But before that happens, the inquiry members say that they have received a note from the prime minister, regarding their request to extend the inquiry's term.