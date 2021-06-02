People who need help to download or print their COVID-19 vaccine certificate can get it from servizz.gov hubs as from Tuesday, June 8, the government said on Wednesday.

This was announced by chief civil servant Mario Cutajar during a visit to Centrecom, servizz.gov’s strategic partner. There are 23 servizz.gov hubs across Malta and Gozo.

Vaccine certificates, unveiled on Monday, are available to Maltese ID card holders 14 days after they are fully vaccinated. They can be obtained online and used digitally or else printed out.

The certificates will be used to ease travel and allow holders to attend "certain activities," Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday.

Several readers contacted Times of Malta on Wednesday saying they were having problems downloading their certificate.

“I have been trying to download the certificate for two days but I keep getting an error. I phoned 145 several times but to no avail. They tell me there is nothing they can do. I checked my records on My Health and my second dose of the vaccine on May 14 is not listed. Who is responsible for this mess, why is the site not working, why are 145 operators unable to help,” one reader asked.

Another said her family had been trying to download the certificates since the website was launched but to no avail.

“It is not even possible to access the e-ID. The result is error, error, error. Our last dose was nearly a month ago, so enough time has elapsed. 145 is of no help whatsoever. An absolute joke. It is extremely time-consuming and frustrating, especially since we need to travel.”