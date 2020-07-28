Seven new COVID-19 cases were detected overnight, with the number of active cases in Malta rising to 34.

Two cases have been classified as imported while one has been linked to a Hotel Takeover Party cluster of cases. A total of 18 cases are now linked to the party.

All seven new patients exhibited virus symptoms, health authorities said.

No information was given about the other four cases reported on Tuesday but a spokesperson for the health authorities said they were sporadic, locally transmitted cases.

A total 1,353 swabs were carried out over the past 24 hours. 122,348 tests have been administered since March 7, when the first patient was detected.

The 34 active cases is the largest number of current coronavirus cases registered since June 23, when health authorities were caring for 38 active cases.

Tuesday's cases bring the total number of known coronavirus cases in Malta to 708. Nine have died, while 665 have recovered.