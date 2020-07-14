Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Monday launched a scathing attack on Natonalist MPs who want him to resign, accusing them of disrespecting the Presidency, the Constitution, the party’s statute and party members.

“They only respect themselves,” the party leader said on TVM’s programme Realtà.

The programme followed the president’s pronouncement on Thursday that he could not strip Delia from his position as opposition leader.

Speaking on the programme, Delia promised to take immediate action drastically changing the opposition’s shadow cabinet.

Delia noted that the vote against him was secret, so he preferred not to comment on certain people being mentioned as having voted against him.

However, some of them, namely David Thake, Chris Said, Therese Comodini Cachia and Claudette Buttigieg had made their vote public “and my confidence in them can never be recovered”.

Adrian Delia said he plans 'drastic' changes to the shadow cabinet. Photo: TVM

Earlier, he criticised the MPs for not having the decency to make themselves public adding he understood that there were some among the 16 who told the president they did not have confidence in him, who had since changed their mind.

Delia referred to the dissenting MPs' statement after the president’s pronouncement, which was followed by his appeal for unity, saying they “have to shoulder their decision which shows a lack of respect to the presidency, the constitution, the party’s statute and party members... they only respect themselves.

“I am not impulsive... I think and consider. But I have now decided. I do not have confidence in those who do not have confidence in me. I will shortly, in the coming days, be drastically changing the opposition’s shadow cabinet.”

Delia said he had been seeking unity for three years - “I reacted to every attack against me by extending the hand of friendship,” he said.

Asked if the dissenting MPs would be kept within the PN, Delia’s reply was that they had already taken their decision.

“Their action was evidently intended to weaken their leader, their party... They should have joined me in the fight for justice, against corruption. They should have joined me in the court case against Vital, which I will win.”

He added he would continue to fight with more determination. “I am not the monster they are saying I am. I am not the freemason they are saying I am. I did not launder money. I did not traffic drugs... Everything has been said about me. They even compared me to Hitler. These are people who supposedly respect democracy, the rule of law.”

Referring to a public statement by MP David Thake on social media describing the attempt to remove him as an attempt to “free this party from the monster that is trying to control it”, Delia said such language did not damage him but the political community.

“Politics do not deserve this... I will answer Thake with my actions and my behaviour, with the actions I will take in the coming days through which everyone will have to shoulder their responsibilities, including first and foremost David Thake.”