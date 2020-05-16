The heartbroken family of a teenager who fell to her death from a friend’s apartment have spoken of their “profound pain” at the loss of a child who was “a joy”.

Julia Marra was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at Fort Cambridge, Sliema on Tuesday night. Initial indications suggest an accident and an inquiry is under way.

Her family last night said the 15-year-old was “our life” and that they were trying to find some sort of “comfort in the knowledge that so many people loved her and could enjoy her smile”.

The bereaved Italian family, who live in San Ġwann, told Times of Malta: “The death of a child is an indescribable, profound, intimate pain that cannot be shared… but the wonder of a person like Julia needs to be shouted out.”

In a statement, the Marra family said it was impossible to describe Julia, one of two daughters, in a few words.

“She was the music, the freshness and the joy. She was those spectacles she always wore proudly; she was the hugs for her beloved dog; and the love letters she wrote to her mother. She was our life.

“And then there was that laugh… it still fills our silence.”

The Marra family reached out to “thank everyone, one by one, for the affection and support you have shown us” and they expressed the hope that “a bit of her would always remain in our hearts”.

Julia was at a friend’s apartment when she fell from the balcony on the fourth floor. Her friends have been gathering in small groups at the scene of her death, to seek comfort in meeting and talking about her.

One mother said it could be a form of closure for them and their way of coping with such a tragedy.

“It has been so sad to see groups congregating here and there, all crying. And then they laugh because they remember something sweet and funny about Julia... they seem to need each other and the interaction. Most had not met up in ages due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

More flowers have been placed at the site, together with framed photos of Julia and her young friends, messages of “love”, candles, soft toys and chocolates.

An intimate friend joined in the tribute with his own message: “Rest in peace, Ju, the sweetest soul and the most beautiful girl I have ever known. I will forever be grateful for the time we had together. I love you.”

Julia’s untimely death on what was supposed to be a fun-filled weekday night has sent shockwaves throughout the community, touching the hearts of parents and teenagers who had never met her and felt the need to reach out through messages and tributes on social media, flooding her Instagram profile.

The tragic fall of this “angel” has been described as a “bad dream” and people who never knew her are keeping her in their thoughts and prayers.