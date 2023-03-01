The owners of a controversial Bidnija sheep farm have axed plans to include a residence and guestrooms, following public backlash.

Farmer Jason Vella said in a statement that it had been decided to provide more space for the animals, adding that the public had “misinterpreted” his intentions for the property.

The development made headlines in 2019 when it was approved by the Planning Authority’s subcommittee which deals with ODZ developments, chaired at the time by Elizabeth Ellul.

The property covers some 3,200 square metres in what then was an untouched valley, Wied tal-Ħżejjen, in Bidnijja.

The controversial sheep farm in the previously untouched Bidnija valley.

Times of Malta reported last October how a new planning application, PA/05895/22, had been submitted on the property to include a residence and guest rooms as well as a retail outlet, which vindicated concerns from objectors, who pointed out that the completed structure looked more like a hotel than a sheep farm.

At time of writing, the planning application has attracted 1,035 objections.

The application's processing is currently suspended at the architect’s request.

Previously plans carved out space for guestrooms New plans show that the space previously allotted for guest rooms have been left blank

The revised plans now show that an area previously earmarked for a farmer’s residence will become an equipment store. The rooms identified as guest rooms in the original plans are now left blank, and the shower rooms that were previously included in the design have been removed.

In a press release on Wednesday, Vella who described himself as a farmer from a family well-known for making cheeselets, said that plans for the farm had been revised to “propose dedicating more space for animals” and that the new application no longer requests converting some of the space into farmer’s quarters and guestrooms that were intended for agritourism.

“We tried to do everything by the book and it backfired because people misinterpreted our intentions,” Vella said.

“This project was always intended as a sheep farm that creates fresh local produce. We simply wanted to provide visitor access so guests could watch the process.”

The original plan for the farmer's residence New plans show the farmer's residence has been converted to an equipment store

“In line with practices around the world, we proposed to add two guest rooms, in which case it would make sense to have the farmer sleep there too. However, given the reaction from the public, we decided to scrap those plans and simply request visitor access. The rest of the space will be used to house more sheep.”

Vella added that there was never any intention to build more of the site or to extend any of the property.

He said that the farm was built in 2019 after obtaining planning permission and is presently operational with a number of sheep on site. The new planning application will allow the number of sheep on the property to triple.