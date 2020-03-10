Shipping companies are continuing to operate normally between Malta and Italy, with current restrictions imposed by the coronavirus scare only prohibiting them from carrying passengers.

Almost one fifth of Malta's food imports came from Italy last year, according to statistics by the National Statistics Office.

The government on Monday night banned all travel between Italy and Malta. The Italian government also put Italy on virtual lock-down.

Nigel Sullivan, sales and commercial executive at Grimaldi, said it is business as usual.

“A ship just left yesterday from Genoa and we are expecting its arrival on Thursday,” he told Times of Malta.

The company transports cargo to and from Genoa, Livorno, Salerno, Ravenna and Catania. All five ports are operating as usual.

Other companies such as Tirrenia, HMS and CMA CGM, which also operate between Italy and Malta, are also operating normally.

Sullivan said shipping companies were accepting cargo but were not allowed to carry passengers other than the drivers of goods-carrying trucks.

All on board were screened on disembarkation.

Meanwhile, Virtu ferries, which operates the service between Sicily and Malta, said it has been granted a concession to ferry travellers stranded in Malta or Sicily in round trips on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Air Malta will also operate special repatriation flights.

Future trips by the catamaran will be restricted to the carriage of cargo on registered commercial vehicles.