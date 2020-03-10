Air Malta said on Tuesday it is planning to operate a limited number of flights from Italy to repatriate residents back to Malta.

The flights will also be used to carry urgent medical supplies for hospitals and cargo.

Early on Tuesday, the government issued a ban on all flights to and from Italy following a lockdown of the country enforced by the Italian government in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The flights have been suspended until further notice.

Air Malta said the repatriation will be coordinated by the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Residents can call +356 22042 200 or email sitcen.mfea@gov.mt for information.

The airline said it was constantly in touch with various authorities and was closely monitoring the evolving situation. It will announce any changes as the need arises.

Customers can also keep updated through Air Malta’s website and social media channels.

Ryanair said later it was suspended all its flights to, from and within Italy.