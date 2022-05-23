Vandalised operating theatres, shattered medical equipment, thousands of medical records and what appear to be human remains are lying around in the abandoned St Philip's hospital in Santa Venera, video footage suggests.

The footage, taken by a Youtuber who travels the world to explore abandoned urban places, was posted to the internet last month.

It is captured from the videographer's point of view and shows him walking effortlessly into the eerie hospital through a broken-down front door.

He then proceeds to tour the facility, walking over and around broken furniture and medical equipment, scattered papers and syringes, and flipping through files that still contain patients' medical documents.

As he walks into what looks like a laboratory, he comments on the bad odour, just before discovering small tubs containing what he claims to be are human organs and remains. One 'organ' can even be seen lying on the ground.

St Philip's served as a 100-bed private hospital between 1995 and 2012, when it shut down after running into serious financial trouble.

The government had initially sought to acquire it, with the intention of incorporating it into the public healthcare system. But that deal fell through and the building has been abandoned ever since.

Recently, it has become a haven for daredevils and vandals, who seem to have been breaking and entering repeatedly and crashing the place down mercilessly.

Last December, firefighters were called to the hospital after smoke was seen emanating out of it. The fire had engulfed several rooms before police arrested nine male youths who were caught starting the fires in some of the rooms.

The YouTube video shows burnt operating theatres and other rooms which seem to flood when it rains heavily.

Questions have been sent to the hospital's owner, former MP Frank Portelli.