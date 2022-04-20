Siġġiewi residents want politicians who promised more green areas ahead of the general election to honour their pledge and reverse plans for a massive housing estate in the locality.

Over 700 residents have signed a petition highlighting the fact that, while there have been many election promises of investments in green areas ahead of the March 26 election, their pleas to abandon plans for a massive housing project continue to be ignored.

“We are appealing to you to reconsider these plans for this particular area and, instead, consider investing in a green area that can benefit the whole Siġġiewi community. Practically, this is quite a unique spot in Siġġiewi where, potentially, a green area can be introduced,” the petition, signed by 699 people, reads.

The large project involves the building of 189 apartments, three water reservoirs below basement level, 67 garages and 23 parking spaces at lower basement level as well as a further 54 garages, 24 parking spaces, 12 meter rooms and a substation at upper basement level.

Such a massive project will, undoubtedly, cause permanent damage to this particular area in Siġġiewi - Resident

It is located near the town’s football grounds and on these streets: Triq Nikola Bonello, Triq Dun Anton Vella, New Street in Triq Mons. F. X. Mangion and Triq Wied Ħesri.

Initially, 193 housing units were to be built but the project was scaled down slightly, although residents argue there are still too many apartments planned and continue to warn the project will have a negative impact on the locality.

“While we have nothing against social housing, we believe that such a massive project will, undoubtedly, cause permanent damage to this particular area in Siġġiewi,” residents who signed the petition said. “If we roughly calculate that every residence will accommodate only two residents the population of that particular area will increase by an additional 378 residents.

“Moreover, we must not forget that, in this particular area, there are already several social housing apartments and, just a few metres away from the area, another 80 social housing apartments are being built,” the residents who signed the petition said.

Residents who spoke to Times of Malta on condition of anonymity, said they fear an influx of so many residents will also result in traffic problems.

Another resident noted that, despite Transport Malta requesting a traffic study that would ensure the impact of the project is rigorously evaluated, this has yet to been carried out.

Documents filed with the application confirm no such study has been carried out despite the transport authority requesting it in 2020.

“We’ve tried everything, even going to Housing Minister Roderick Galdes, but nobody is listening to our concerns,” one resident said.

The project has been making headlines for years, with Opposition MP Ryan Callus going as far as to describe the housing units as being reminiscent of “Communist-era” buildings in 2020 before the number of apartments was reduced.