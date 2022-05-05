The Maltese name for Blue Grotto was removed from a road sign as it did not meet safety requirements due to its size, roads agency Infrastructure Malta has said.

They were reacting after backlash in an online Maltese-language community to the removal of a signpost bearing the Maltese name for Blue Grotto, Il-Ħnejja (the arch). Infrastructure Malta replaced it with a signpost that did not include the Maltese name.

According to Il-Malti Madwarna, a Facebook page used to promote the correct use of the Maltese language, particularly in public signage and product design, it was they who designed the signpost to Il-Ħnejja in 2019. It was removed by Infrastructure Malta in mid-April.

Several countries manage to use two languages in one sign

“The name ‘Blue Grotto’ evolved as a cause of tourism and it has made us forget the Maltese name of this natural gem,” they said.

“The aim was to show that with some thought and goodwill, we can use and prioritise Maltese toponymy and at the same time include the ‘touristic’ names that people have unfortunately got used to.”

The Żurrieq Local Council had helped to get the sign changed, they noted.

'The Maltese language is not truly respected'

They complained Infrastructure Malta “could not care less about the progress we’ve made in the past two years… what was wrong with ‘Il-Ħnejja’?”

“The Maltese language is not truly respected by Maltese governments and entities, despite what they like to say in front of cameras,” they continued.

“When you ask why Maltese was left out, we’re always told that ‘space is limited’. But several countries manage to use two languages in one sign. We get stuck when it’s only two phrases. We give up after the first bump in the road.”

There is now a public petition calling on authorities to revert to using the name ‘Il-Ħnejja’ in the road sign.

When asked, Infrastructure Malta said the design of the original was “not in line with applicable standards”.

“It included texts in a small font size and featured too many words and directions to be safely read by road users as they are approaching a busy roundabout.

Font sizes must be in line with safety standards

It was also the only sign along the routes leading to the Blue Grotto that included the name ‘Il-Ħnejja’. All other signs leading to this location featured the words ‘Blue Grotto’ only,” a spokesperson said.

He explained that when new signs are designed, their location, continuation of directions and optimal font sizes, which can be read by motorists without distraction, are taken into consideration.

These are typically designed as sets covering an entire route and not individually. In order to stick to the optimal font sizes in line with safety standards, smaller signs cannot include long lists of names or destinations.

Infrastructure Malta manufactures signs after sending them to the concerned local councils for review, the spokesperson continued.

However, in September 2021, it was the Żurrieq Local Council itself that sent the sign for Blue Grotto off for manufacture and installed it after approving the proposed design.

Infrastructure Malta said it will make an effort to include the name ‘Il-Ħnejja’ where possible in the future, subject to road safety considerations and to the respective local council’s approval.