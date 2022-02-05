The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) turned negative despite gains in the share prices of the two major banks.

The MSE recorded a weekly drop of 0.4 per cent, to close at 7,851.062 points.

In the equities’ market, there were 17 active securities, as the positive performance of six equities was outweighed by eight negative movers.

A total of €1m was traded, as nearly half of this turnover took place in Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) and Trident Estates plc.

In fact, €0.25m were traded in BOV shares, as the share price of the banking equity oscillated between a weekly low of €0.805 and a high of €0.86.

Yesterday, BOV shares closed a volatile week at €0.845 and hence up by 1.8 per cent on the week.

HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) maintained its 2.2 per cent gain from Tuesday to finish the week at €0.92.

A turnover of €29,321 was registered, as 31,873 shares exchanged ownership across six deals. The banking equity was only active on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, FIMBank plc ended the week unchanged at the $0.27 level, albeit on trivial volumes, while MAPFRE Middlesea plc traded 5.2 per cent lower at €2.18, after closing at €2.30 for four consecutive weeks.

Two trades involving 6,211 shares were executed.

The company announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held remotely on April 29.

The loss registered by Malta International Airport plc during the previous week proved unsustainable, as the equity gained 0.9 per cent to return to €5.85.

Trading volume amounted to 16,990 shares across 19 deals.

The share price of GO plc fell on Tuesday and recovered on Thursday to finish the week unchanged at the €3.22 level. This was a result of 13 trades involving 25,660 shares.

In the IT sector, the share price of RS2 Software plc Ordinary shares fell on Wednesday to the €1.65 price level.

The equity recovered some of the lost ground yesterday, to end the week 0.6 per cent lower at €1.70. A total of 43,830 shares exchanged ownership across 10 trades. The company’s preference shares were not active during the week.

Similarly, BMIT Technologies plc shares declined by 1.2 per cent to end the week at €0.49. Four transactions worth €124,000 were executed.

In the property sector, VBL plc advanced by 0.7 per cent to €0.288 as a result of two deals on slim volume, whilst Malta Properties Company plc traded flat at €0.50.

Trident Estates plc was this week’s worst performer.

A total of 162,349 shares which exchanged ownerships across 10 transactions, dragged the share price to €1.37 – 7.4 per cent lower on the week.

The equity registered a turnover of €223,313.

Malita Investments plc traded twice during the week, generating a turnover of just €9,480.

The result was a 1.3 per cent depreciation, to close at €0.79.

Similarly, International Hotel Investments plc erased the gain recorded during the previous two weeks, as it closed 2.4% lower at €0.605. This was the result of 15 trades of 60,979 shares.

A sole transaction involving 15,000 MedservRegis plc shares pushed the share price up by 1.4% to the €0.75 level. Conversely, Grand Harbour Marina plc finished 6.7% lower, as one transaction of just 300 shares dragged the share price to the €0.625 level.

The retail conglomerate, PG plc followed suit with a 4.4% drop in price, to close at €2.20. Four trades of 18,850 shares were executed.

Meanwhile, Santumas Shareholdings plc shares surged by 10% to €1.10. Three deals involving 16,640 shares were executed with a turnover of €17,867.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index registered a 1.4% decline, reaching 1,070.604 points. Out of 17 active issues, the 2.3% MGS 2029 (II) was the most liquid, as turnover reached €0.5m. The bond closed the week at €111.74 as a result of three transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index eased by 0.4% to close at 1,139.731 points. Out of the 49 active bonds, the 4.55% St. Anthony Co plc Secured € 2032 bond registered the highest turnover of €214,173, as 23 transactions were executed.

In the Prospects MTF Market a total of five securities were active with a total of eight trades. The most liquid bond was the 4.875% AgriHoldings Plc Senior Secured € 2024 after three trades generated a turnover of €23,760.

In terms of IPO activity Hili Finance Company plc announced that it has been granted regulatory approval by the MFSA for the issue and admissibility to listing on the MSE of a €50m bond issue. The bond, which is unsecured, will carry a coupon of 4% and matures in 2027. The issuer will be granting preference to Hili Ventures bondholder and shareholders of Hili Properties plc and Harvest Technology plc. Applications will open on February, 14 2022.

In addition, M&Z plc, a local company in the fast-moving consumer goods market, is planning to float 26.25% of the company’s ordinary shares. Last week M&Z plc published a prospectus in relation to this share offer of nearly 11.6m ordinary shares at €0.72. Applications for this new IPO opened last Thursday.

