Australian singer Delta Goodrem said she had accepted a marriage proposal from her “best friend” and partner Matthew Copley while in Malta early on Thursday morning.

The two have been in a relationship since 2017.

In a post on social media, Goodrem, 38, wrote “My best friend asked me to marry him.” The post was accompanied by a photo of the two in Malta.

Copley is a guitarist in Goodrem’s band, and the pair have been on tour throughout Europe and the UK in recent weeks.

Australian media reported that as Goodrem and Copley arrived in Sydney following their engagement, they appeared “inseparable and overjoyed”.

Delta Goodrem in Malta for the Isle of MTV. Photo: Jonathan Borg

This was not Goodrem’s first visit to Malta. She was one of the singers in this year’s Isle of MTV and during that visit spent time with Copley’s Maltese family members.

Her outfit for the concert was the work of Maltese fashion designer Luke Azzopardi.

Goodrem's debut studio album, Innocent Eyes topped the Australian album charts for many weeks and she is known to be one of Australian's best selling female musicians.

Performing in Malta. Photo: Jonathan Borg