The lead singer of the Grammy-nominated band OneRepublic admitted on Tuesday that whenever he gets close to getting drunk, he thinks about Malta and his drunkest moment after the band took the stage at the Isle of MTV back in 2008.

“I actually learned how much is too much from Malta,” Ryan Tedder told journalists on Tuesday morning ahead of performing at the 15th edition of Isle of MTV concert tonight.

Fifteen years after their first performance at the Floriana Granaries, OneRepublic will be returning to the local stage and will perform alongside pop singer Tom Grennan, DJ Alesso, British singer Mimi Webb, Australian singer Delta Goodrem and Swedish DJ Alesso.

Thousands are expected to turn up for the free festival, which will be followed by the Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties in various venues.

Yet, reflecting back to their first time on the island, Tedder said he remembered how he had rolled out in a wheelchair.

“From that moment, I immediately curved what could have been an alcohol issue, right there fifteen years ago,” he said.

The band headlined the 2008 edition and performed alongside Lady Gaga, N.E.R.D, Enrique Iglesias and The Kooks. He clarified that the band was “stone cold” sober during their performance, and the drinking started during the afterparty.

“I blame Enrique Iglesias,” he said.

He said that night was the band’s first big concert in Europe, Enrique’s fiftieth show, and also his 28th birthday.

“Enrique just kept feeding me drinks,” he recalled.

“Anytime I get close to getting drunk, and I avoid getting drunk at all costs, but when I do, I think about Malta,” he said with a smile.

“I also remember it’s beautiful, and absolutely drop-dead gorgeous here.”.

OneRepublic is ready to give an energetic performance, despite the high temperatures. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Ready for a "giant Maltese karaoke" night

Band member Zack Filkins said that this is the band’s sixth week on tour.

Tedder said the show will be a "giant Maltese karaoke" and is ready to give an energetic performance.

The band also had a message for young listeners.

“We have social media which just shows our successes, no one talks about failure on social media today,” Tedder said.

He said that teenagers are continuously on social media and only see people talking about their success.

“I think it’s important to enjoy failure first and embrace it, and I think that talent is overrated and the people that actually succeed in this job, are the ones that are wired to not quit."

Tom Grennan has fallen in love with Malta and hopes to come back for a holiday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

‘It’s going to be massive’ Tom Grennan

British singer and songwriter Tom Grennan said this was his first time in Malta and after just a day he has fallen in love with the island.

Grennan, known for his latest hit “Lionheart” said he was very excited to perform tonight, expecting the event to be “massive”.

When asked if he gets nervous in front of thousands of people, he said it’s natural to get a bit nervous but he is very exciting to meet the Maltese.

"My performance will have fun, energetic, and party vibes, I want to make people happy with my records," he said.

Delta Goodrem explores the island with her partner's Maltese family. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Kif inti? Delta Goodrem practices her Maltese

Australian musician Delta Goodrem said that ahead of tonight’s performance she got to spend time with her partner’s Maltese family members.

“I have been hearing a lot about Malta and I have the best tour guides possible, and they are all coming to the show,” she said.

Goodrem's debut studio album, Innocent Eyes topped the Australian album charts for 29 non-consecutive weeks and she is known to be one of Australian's best selling female musicians.

She said that the start of her trip began on a bumpy road after her luggage got lost. Yet, the loss was also a win for local fashion designer Luke Azzopardi after Goodrem visited his studio and she is wearing one of his designs today.

"The lost luggage gave me an opportunity to meet Luke, who is truly a local talent and a lifesaver," she said.

"My luggage arrived, so my costumes are here for tonight, so everything is ready for the show."

She said she will premier her new song, 'Back to Your Heart' tonight, and is excited to see the crowds' reaction to it.

Amelia Anne Webb, best known as Mimi Webb, is ready to put on an "amazing" performance for tonight. Photo: Jonathan Borg

'Buzzing for tonight'

Amelia Anne Webb, best known by her stage name, Mimi Webb said she is "buzzing" for tonight and is ready to go all out and put on an amazing performance.

Webb is known for her songs ‘House on Fire’, ‘Red Flags’ and ‘Good Without’.

Does she have any pre-stage rituals?

"I love warm-ups, a way to soothe my vocal cords. It's important that I am calm before getting on stage."

Headliner Alesso was not present for the Q&A session.