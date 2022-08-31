Sirens FC have completed the signing of former Paris St Germain striker Stephane Sessegnon.

The St Paul’s Bay outfit were looking to further bolster their forward line on deadline day and have wrapped up a deal to sign the experienced forward.

Sessegnon arrived in Malta at the end of last week and has been training regularly with Winston Muscat’s squad as he looks to gain his best physical condition.

The 38-year-old forward is expected to be available for Sirens’ upcoming Premier League match against Valletta on Saturday.

Sessegnon has enjoyed a distinguished career as the Benin forward played for seven years in France with Creteil, Le Mans and more notably with Paris Saint-Germain.

Click here for full story