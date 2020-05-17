Six people caught drinking at a Spinola Bay bar on Friday night appeared in court on Sunday, charged with growing aggressive towards police officers who caught them.

Three of those accused pleaded guilty and received suspended jail terms and fines. The other three denied the charges.

Police had said that the six grew violent and resisted orders as officers took down their details on Friday at around 10pm.

A sergeant was shoved and police property - a squad car and radio - damaged when they resisted arrest, the police had said in a statement.

Bars are currently forbidden from opening, as part of restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Police have said that the bar owner will be fined.

On Sunday, the six appeared before Marseann Farrugia, charged with injuring, attacking and threatening the police officers, breaching public health orders, disobeying legitimate orders and breaching the peace.

All six are Spanish nationals who trade stocks for a living.

Three of the six admitted to the charges.

Blanca Fibla Ganzenmuller, 22 years old and who was also charged with damaging third-party property, received a nine-month sentence suspended for three years and a €2,500 fine. She must also pay half of the damages caused.

Luis Casas Pombo, 30; Jorge Martin Gutierrez, 25, were given two-month jail terms, suspended for two years and fined €2,500 each.

The other three pled not guilty.

They are Maria Patricia de Las Heras, 44; Christoph Jorge Valdivia Docio, 35; and Carla Ramirez Casco, 23. Valdivia Docio and de Las Heras live in Swieqi, while Ramirez Casco is from St Julian's.

Las Heras was also charged with damaging third-party property.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for the accused. Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.