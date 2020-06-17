Six new COVID-19 cases were detected for the second successive day overnight, bringing the total number of active coronavirus cases in Malta up to 43.

The six new cases were detected following 911 swab tests.

Two further patients have recovered, meaning 610 out of a total of 662 coronavirus patients have overcome the virus. Nine patients have died.

Health authorities said that one of the six new cases was part of a cluster of cases which has now been linked to 19 infections among construction workers.

Clusters are groups of cases which health authorities believe are linked to each other.

The remaining five cases have been classified as ‘sporadic’, meaning they are not connected to any other known COVID-19 case. One of those five tested positive despite showing no symptoms.

Information about the day’s new COVID-19 cases was released by the health ministry on Facebook.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.