Six members of the core organisation committee behind the Paqpaqli għall-Istrina charity event have been given community service.

The October 2015 event had ended in disaster when a sports car spun out of control and crashed into the crowds.

When the case resumed on Thursday, six of the original team of organisers registered an admission to involuntarily causing injuries to 26 spectators when the Porsche 918 Spyder driven by millionaire Paul Bailey crashed into the crowds.

They were ordered to perform 1,275 hours of community service between them.

All members on the organisation committee, together with supercar driver Paul Bailey, were subsequently charged over those injuries and also for damages to third-party property.

All had pleaded not guilty.

Years down the line, with the compilation of evidence having since been assigned from then-Magistrate Aaron Bugeja to Magistrate Victor George Axiaq, the case took an unexpected twist when Bailey changed his plea and registered an admission two months ago.

He was ordered to perform 300 hours of community service, informing the court that he would carry out the work with Puttinu Cares in the UK.

That day, Angelo Manara, one of the organisers, also registered an admission and was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service at Hospice Malta, besides shouldering one-thirteenth share of the total court expenses.

In light of that unexpected turn of events, the other co-accused’s lawyers informed the court that they would regulate their position by the next sitting.

When the case resumed on Thursday, six others stepped forward.

Lawyers for Tonio Darmanin, Kevin Perry, Melvin Haber, Ian Keith Cilia Pisani, Christopher Sultana and David Bugeja informed the court that they intended to register an admission.

Each one in turn was asked by Magistrate Axiaq whether they understood the consequences of their admission.

Lawyer Joe Giglio, assisting Darmanin, explained that this position was taken also in light of the testimony of former President George Abela and the fact that the victims had been compensated.

In light of that admission, the court placed Darmanin under a community service order for 275 hours of work to be completed within two years.

That service was to be rendered to Hospice Malta, Darmanin’s lawyer informed the court.

Each of the other co-accused who admitted on Thursday was ordered to perform 200 hours of community services within two years.

Each of the six organisers was ordered to pay one-thirteenth of court expert expenses which worked out to €2,156.48 each, to be settled within two months.

In respect of Perry, a public service official working for the police corps, Haber, an AFM official and Cilia Pisani, an official in public administration, the court further recommended that Thursday’s finding of guilt was not to be deemed as a conviction - except for sentencing purposes - and was to have no repercussions on their employment.

Thursday’s admissions meant that proceedings were now to continue in respect of Tonio Cini, Jonathan Bruno, Jonathan Tonna, Agostino Degiorgio and Brian Gatt, whose lawyers respectively informed the court that they were sticking to their not guilty plea.

In light of those admissions, prosecuting Superintendent Josric Mifsud requested separation of proceedings.

The case continues.

Superintendent Josric Mifsud, together with Inspectors Hubert Cini and Paul Camilleri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Anna Mifsud Bonnici assisted Darmanin. Lawyer Frank Anthony Tabone assisted Perry, Haber, Cilia Pisani and Sultana. Lawyer Luciano Busuttil assisted Bugeja. Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Roberto Spiteri are assisting Cini, Bruno and Tonna. Lawyer Raphael Fenech Adami is assisting Degiorgio. Lawyer Stefano Filletti is assisting Gatt. Lawyer Michael Grech appeared parte civile.