Gozitan university students have been assured that flooding problems at the Msida skate park pedestrian underpass will soon be a thing of the past.



Transport Malta chairman Joseph Bugeja told members of the Gozo University Group that the area would be refurbished imminently to solve the flooding problem and spruce up spots damaged by vandals.

A pedestrian passageway linking the Gżira side of the roundabout to the University campus side often floods following heavy rainfall, making it virtually unusable.



The pledge was one of several issues touched upon by the student group in their meeting with the transport regulator’s chair held earlier this week.



GUG members also highlighted problems which Gozo-based University of Malta students faced when using public transport to commute to campus. The X1 route, which cuts through the airport, Mater Dei Hospital and University, was often packed, the student group noted. Tourists travelling with their luggage further exacerbated space issues, they added.



Mr Bugeja told the students that there are plans to introduce a new route to alleviate commuter pressures along that route, though he cautioned that this required funding.



Another issue discussed was that of an open-back bus shelter in Cirkewwa which provides commuters waiting for a bus with no shelter on rainy and windy days.



Transport Malta’s chairman said that the open design was necessary for the shelter to withstand strong winds, but that plans are being drawn up to redesign the bus shelter and make it more functional.