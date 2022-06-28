Marlon Attard was off to an impressive start in the skeet competition at the Mediterranean Games as the Maltese shooter hit two straights on his way to finishing the opening day of competition in second place.

Attard, who had been selected as one of the flagbearers for Team Malta in last weekend’s opening ceremony, was in hot form on Tuesday right from the first round of competition.

In fact, the Gozitan hit a straight of 25 clays in the first shoot and another straight in the second to top the standings with 50 points.

Then Attard continued his hot form when hitting 24 from 25 clays in the final round to finish the day with an impressive tally of 74.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta