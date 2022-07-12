After going down to San Giljan last Saturday and suffering an early elimination from the Knock-Out competition at the hands of the same opponents, Sliema bounced back to victory when they saw off Exiles 19 – 5 in the last match of the evening.

Sliema were miles ahead of their opponents.

The first session proved to be a vital springboard for Beto’s team as they built a four-goal advantage of 5-1, a gap which widened to 12 goals by the end of the games.

Exiles could not make their presence felt but they managed to draw level in the second session, which finished 2-2.

The Blues scored another five goals and conceded just once in the third session as the advantage started getting wider again.

They finished emphatically, scoring 7 more goals in the last session.

