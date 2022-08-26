A man was remanded in custody on Friday after pleading not guilty to his involvement in arson on a boat moored at the Sliema seafront almost one month ago.

Wayne Delia, a 36-year old St Venera unemployed resident, was charged with wilfully setting fire to the boat, damaging third party property and breaching three bail decrees.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting Inspector Mario Xiberras explained how early on July 29, at around 1.15am, the Sliema district police were alerted to the fire aboard a vessel moored at the seafront.

Luckily, a person who spotted the flames had gone on board and removed a burning object that appeared to have been used to start the fire, flinging it into the waters.

That timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading further.

Eyewitnesses subsequently described the suspect as a “tall-statured” person who had clambered over the boat railings. Investigators found a half-full five-litre can of fuel on board, as well as fuel splashed across the upholstery.

The suspected arsonist was identified from his stature as well as his distinctive tattoos and an arrest warrant was issued on Thursday.

The accused’s lawyer made no request for bail.

The court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, remanded the man in custody.

Inspectors Jeffery Scicluna and Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb are defence counsels.

Rene' Darmanin appeared as parte civile on behalf of the boat owners.