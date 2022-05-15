The Sliema council has vowed to take all necessary action to remove a "metal cage" structure from the Strand, following backlash from business owners and residents.

In a short statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, Sliema mayor John Pillow said the council had objected to the structure, which was an obstruction for pedestrians.

"Our objection was ignored. We are now going to take other legal avenues to prevent this obscenity further ruining our town. We expect the authorities to heed our request for Sliema residents and visitors and not to allow a free for all," he said.

The statement came after Times of Malta reported how business owners and residents expressed their outrage at the structure which was installed outside a new establishment on The Strand.

The structure, which appears to be an enclosure intended to contain an outdoor seating area, appeared on the pavement a few days ago in front of a former jewellery shop being converted into a gelateria.

RELATED STORIES COVID accelerates café, restaurant applications for outdoor seating areas

Transport Malta changes its mind about 'high risk' tables and chairs in Sliema

Speaking to Times of Malta later on Sunday, Pillow said:

"The council is taking this situation seriously and further action will follow.

"We will work to give back the pavement space which our residents have lost. We want our pavements back. I am not against business or tables and chairs, but I am against that parking is taken away and pavement space is being limited," he said.