The third suspect in last summer’s double murder in Sliema has not supplied information to investigators since he was extradited to Malta to face prosecution, a court heard on Monday.

Jesper Kristiansen, a 30-year old Danish national, was back in court for the first hearing of the compilation of evidence, 10 days after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment over his role in the murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, at their home in Locker Street, last August.

Superintendent James Grech testified that investigators had zeroed in on the three suspects after assessing CCTV footage and other evidence lifted from the scene of the double shooting.

Daniel Muka, the first suspect arrested in Floriana one week after the murder, had allegedly named his accomplices, Viktor Dragomanski and Kristiansen, as the ones who had fired the fatal shots.

Further investigations revealed that Dragomanski had actually waited outside in the getaway car, while Muka and Kristiansen went inside.

Dragomanski was called inside by Kriastiansen after the shooting took place, the prosecutor explained.

As they entered the property they found Pandolfino taking his last breaths and Muka on the upper floor.

After arresting Muka and Dragomanski, the police had attempted to track down the third suspect through information received from a friend who told them that Kristiansen lived with his Hungarian girlfriend in Sliema.

But when police turned up at her place, the woman informed them that he had caught an early morning Ryanair flight on August 28, destination unknown.

CCTV footage at the airport led to the issue of an arrest warrant against the suspect who was arrested on August 30.

Copies of fingerprints sent by Spanish authorities to their Maltese counterparts matched those lifted from the door of the vehicle used by the trio on the night of the murder.

However, since his extradition to Malta, he has not said a word to the police, the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, was told.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti was defence counsel.

Superintendent James Grech and Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.