Police have yet to establish a motive for the murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, who were shot dead on Tuesday night.

Pandolfino, 58, and Maciejowski, 30, were found dead inside the Sliema house where they both lived. The house had been "turned upside down" and at least six shots had been fired, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We have yet to establish a motive but we are not excluding anything at this stage," the spokesperson said during a crime conference. Investigators are now speaking to family members to better understand what might have led to the murders.

Pandolfino and Maciejowski were both art collectors and the men were known to have an extensive art collection inside their house.

Both men's bodies were found by Rapid Intervention Unit officers responding to reports of gunshots at the house. Pandolfino was found dead downstairs, while Maciejowski's body was upstairs.

CCTV footage from the area showed Pandolfino leaving home at 7pm and returning three hours later, at 10pm. Sources told Times of Malta that he had been out for dinner at a nearby restaurant, while Maciejowski stayed home.

The camera footage also showed three men, believed to be the murder suspects, enter the house at 10.19pm. They left four minutes later, at 10.23pm, exiting the property and escaping in a white car. The car model and licence plate number have yet to be established.

Autopsy on Thursday

A police spokesperson declined to say whether the suspects were wearing balaclavas or masks and said investigators would be looking closely at the footage in the coming hours.

Investigators are also combing the house for any hidden cameras that may help shed light on what happened inside.

An autopsy of both victims, scheduled for Thursday, is expected to establish whether the men had struggled against their assailants.

The murder weapon has not been found and ballistic experts are examining bullets found at the scene to determine

The police said that it was too early to establish whether any gold or valuable items were missing from the house.

Neither victim had a criminal record and there was no record of either man having filed any reports of threats, the spokesperson said.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case.