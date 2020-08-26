Two Maltese men who were held by the police when they arrested Sliema double murder suspect Daniel Muka, have been released without charge.

The two were in the same Floriana residence as Muka when the police swooped early on Tuesday afternoon.

Albania-born Muka, 25, is the main suspect in the murder of investment banker Christian Pandolfino and his art collector partner Ivor Maciejowski, who were gunned down in their Sliema home late on Tuesday last week. Another two men who took part in the murder are still being sought.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa' said on Tuesday that the two Maltese held in Floriana were not suspected of involvement in the murder.

One of them was released on Wednesday morning and the other in the afternoon.

Informed sources said the latter was investigated for possibly committing the crime of harbouring a person wanted for an offence. But investigators ascertained that he was not aware that Muka had allegedly been involved in the Sliema murder.

According to law, anyone convicted of harbouring is liable to imprisonment of between three days and three months.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia assisted the man during his arrest.

The police have 48 hours within which to arraign Muka. He was out on bail after having been accused of violent robbery when some €333,000 worth of jewellery was stolen during a hold-up at Diamonds International in Tigne Point in 2017. He was also accused of the attempted murder of two police officers who he allegedly tried to shoot during his arrest.