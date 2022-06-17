An Ethiopian artist, exhibiting for the first time in Malta, is portraying the obliterated childhood of those affected by war.

Dereje Shiferaw’s exhibition at the Christine X Art Gallery, in Sliema, is about the complexities of war and its effects on children. The artist draws from experience as he has seen children traumatised in his own country and wants his deliberate bold strokes and mixed media paintings to reveal their cry for help.

Shiferaw believes not only in stopping wars but also in “deactivating child soldiers’ memories of the brutal war and the trauma of violence”.

“Children are the nexus of humanity and must be kept safe,” he says, adding that “they must never be used to obliterate peace”.

Born in Asmera (Eritrea) in 1978, Shiferaw is an intuitive and self-taught avant-garde painter from Ethiopia who has a “combined love of art and nature”.

His signature lies in the melanated figures with lush illustrious lips and stylised facial features and huge contorted hands, speaking volumes, especially with backdrops contrasting from tranquil environs to others in turmoil.

Shiferaw interrogates life through his art and gathers inspiration from everywhere. At times, it’s from his infant son’s sounds and movement against the soundscape of jazz music softly playing in his studio to a hidden monastery cave across from his home studio.

When painting, Shiferaw becomes physically and emotionally invested in the subject’s story where his aim is to capture the spirit, essence and heritage of his subject and use this as an opportunity for the world to look into the lives and struggles of people whose stories are yet to be told.

Obliterated Childhood opens on June 16 at Christine X Art Gallery in Tigné Street c/w Hughes Hallet Street, Sliema, and runs until July 8. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm.