The life of Paulina Dembska has been commemorated with a new mural at the entrance to the garden in Sliema where she was murdered two months ago.

A group of women's rights activists and artists came together for the project that was backed by the local council and welcomed by the 29-year-old victim's family.

The Polish student was brutally raped and murdered on January 2 in Sliema's Independence Gardens in a killing that shocked the nation and led to a bill to introduce the concept of femicide into the criminal code.

Her friend Agnieszka Gramala said her family were "very grateful" for the gesture.

Paulina Dembska was raped, strangled and murdered on January 2. Photo: Facebook

"Every day they wake up and know she is no longer here, it doesn't get any easier," she told Times of Malta at the site of the mural on Wednesday.

"But, this memorial shows that people want to raise awareness, want Paulina's memory to live on and that gives them hope."

Colourful and bright, the mural includes depictions of birds and cats, a reference to the young woman's passion for feeding Sliema's cat community.

It also includes slogans such as #ImEveryWoman and 'Fearless women' as a message to end violence against women.

A 21-year-old man, Abner Aquilina, has been charged with murder but denies all charges.

Artists Justine Peel, Melaine Vella, Julia Grech, and Dembska's friend Agnieszka Gramala in front of the mural on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The mural has been created by collaboration of female activists and artists Justine Peel, Melaine Vella, Elaine Wirth and Julia Grech, collectively known as MARA (Malta Artists Rise to Action).

It aims to honour Paulina's memory, while also acting as a call to end violence against women.

The vibrant memorial includes a hummingbird, which represents peace and prosperity and a mirror placed at the centre to invite people to take a picture and become a part of the painting.

Artists arranging the mirror, where people can take a picture and become part of the large art piece. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“The message here is to recognise that we are all the same, that what happened to Paulina could have happened to us, and that we must be part of the change,” MARA co-ordinator Melanie Vella said.

One of the paintings portrays a feline version of 'Rosie the Riveter', the iconic World War II poster that has come to symbolise female empowerment.

Sliema Mayor Graziella Attard Previ said the memorial is both celebratary and awareness-raising.

“It is very sad that Paulina Dembska had to die at her favourite location in Sliema," she said. "This mural shall serve as a call for justice with the hope that no other female victims face such horrific fate.”

The names of NGOs Malta Women's Lobby, SOS Malta, and Fidem Charity Foundation are also included in the mural, as a 'signpost' for women to know where they can find help.

Paulina Dembska's family say they are grateful for the mural in her memory. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli