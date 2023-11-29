A Sliema road is to be named after the former PN MP and the locality's mayor Robert Arrigo, who died last year.

The decision was approved by the government's street naming committee and announced by the council on Wednesday.

Tigné Street between Censu Scerri and St Anthony Street will be renamed Robert Arrigo street.

The decision was published in the government gazette.

Arrigo, the former deputy leader of the party died at the age of 67 in October 2022, months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Sliema mayor John Pillow said it is a great honour to have a street in the locality to be named after the Honourable Robert Arrigo, a locality where he "lived and worked so much for as the first mayor of Sliema".