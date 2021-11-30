It may be known as ‘Warrior’, but it is yet to be seen if the historical Sliema townhouse has a fighting chance of winning its battle against a permit to demolish it and build a block of flats instead.

Another example of Modernist architecture may become a thing of the past if the green light is given to PA05688/21, which proposes the demolition of the existing property at 69, Old College Street, to build a groundfloor garage, apartments from the first to the seventh floor and a penthouse and jacuzzi at the receded level.

The fact that the façade of the house, built by renowned architect Alberto La Ferla, would be retained is of little consolation to environment NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar which says doing so and building up is “not the solution as it bastardises buildings with very unsightly results”.

‘Warrior’ was built by La Ferla for a Maltese Royal Navy seaman, who served on a ship by that name.

The pending application, which is awaiting a decision that recommends granting permission, was highlighted by Kappa Vision, a Facebook page that focuses on photographs of Maltese heritage, culture, architecture and tradition.

The post pre-empting that ‘Warrior’ is “going down” explained the importance of the building, whose architectural style is typical of La Ferla’s passion for the monumental.

“The inter-war years were a time when several talented architects used Sliema as a canvas to showcase their creative and harmonious architectural styles, all of which contributed towards shaping a town with some outstanding buildings,” it pointed out.

La Ferla, 'il-Warrior'

Architect Edward Said, a heritage conservation practitioner, who has written about architects leaving their mark on Sliema, said La Ferla was affectionately known by many as ‘il-Warrior’ due to his persevering personality.

La Ferla was one of several architects of the inter-war years who left their architectural mark with outstanding buildings in Sliema, mainly from the classical school of design, Mannerist-inspired and embellished with his own peculiarities.

According to Said, La Ferla paid special attention to the design of the apertures and wrought-iron fittings, employing motifs such as the shield-panels on doors and balconies, as well as railings with basic spiralling.

These can be seen on a number of his façades along Amery, Milner, Howard and Dingli Streets in Sliema.

RELATED STORIES 'Green House’ niche in Sliema labelled ‘insult to community’

An application to demolish another Modernist property in St Julian’s, the landmark Palazzina Vincenti, to build a hotel, parking spaces and offices on 14 storeys, is also being strongly opposed, including by the local council.

The iconic villa was designed and lived in by acclaimed architect Gustavo Romeo Vincenti from 1948 until his death and could be considered one of the illustrious architect’s “greatest masterpieces”.