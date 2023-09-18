Tributes poured in on Sunday night and Monday morning for Joseph Zammit - a 48-year-old firefighter who died after helping put out a grass fire in Pembroke.

News of his death shocked several - from emergency physicians to firefighting colleagues, and politicians to the Birżebbuġa community.

Zammit is being remembered for his uplifting character. Photo: Facebook

The father-of-two was taken to hospital in a critical condition in the early evening and lost his life soon after.

The police said the fire had been caused by rubbish left in the area.

Emergency physicians Jonathan Joslin and Michael Spiteri were among the first to bid farewell to Zammit, recalling his uplifting personality.

Spiteri said there are many people who owe their lives to Zammit's work.

Zammit's cousin Marnat Mifsud recalled the childhood years spent at their grandmother's, saying the death of his relative while on duty was "too cruel".

Ċippi Grech thanked his friend for all he did for humanity during his time with the CPD, and for always trying to pass on his skills to others.

The Birżebbuġa parish mourned the loss of "our brother and one of the locality's volunteers".

An active parishioner, Zammit helped with the organisation of events such as the sports rally and the Milied fil-Pjazza.

Soċjetà Filarmonika San Pietru Banda similarly mourned Zammit, saying his death was a big shock. Zammit was a member of the band club and also a statue bearer.

Zammit was a keen Birżebbuġa festa enthusiast. Photo: Facebook

The Birżebbuġa's local council described the firefighter as "an exemplary and active resident".

PN leader Bernard Grech and MP Toni Bezzina said they knew Zammit personally.

Grech referred to Zammit as a childhood friend. He said he was "an exemplary and dedicated man".

"Condlences to his family and colleagues. These siblings of our risk their lives to care for ours," he said on Facebook.

Bezzina said Zammit's death was a "tragedy" for his family and all those who knew him.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri pledged the government's support to his colleagues and relatives in such difficult times.

The Civil Protection Union, K9 Search and Rescue Malta also offered their condolences to Zammit's family