The Foundation for Social Welfare Services board has disassociated itself from comments made by its chief executive Alfred Grixti, in which he said NGO rescue ships should be impounded and scuttled.

In a statement on Monday, the FSWS board distanced itself from Grixti's statements, which it said were given "in his own personal capacity".

The comments, the board acknowledged, "could have given a different impression of the values we embrace at the Foundation.”

The FSWS is the agency responsible for managing agencies which provide social welfare services.

In its statement, the Foundation's board said that it was committed to uphold human dignity, “without favours or discrimination”.

Family Minister Michael Falzon has yet to comment on the matter.

Grixti had last week written that NGOs are “operating illegally in Maltese waters” and said their vessels should be impounded and sunk.

When asked by another Facebook user why authorities did not do as he suggested, Grixti - a Labour Party insider whose Facebook profile is dotted with photos of PL leaders - replied "... give them time".

Alfred Grixti drew condemnation for his comments about migrant rescue vessels. Photo: Facebook

His comments had sparked outrage from NGOs and others involved in social welfare, including social workers themselves and the dean of the University of Malta's Faculty for Social Wellbeing.

The Maltese Association of Social Workers said the comments were unacceptable.



"The association urges the authorities to ensure that the foundation, which is a lifeline for so many vulnerable individuals and within which so many social

workers are an invaluable presence for service users, is allowed to carry on with its mission by having, at its helm, persons whose views are consistent with its vision. Unfortunately, Mr Alfred Grixti has indicated clearly that his are not," the association said.