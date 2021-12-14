The European socialists have decided not to field a candidate for the presidency of the European parliament next month, potentially opening the door for the election of Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola, according to unconfirmed international media reports.

The post is currently held by socialist David Sassoli, who will not seek re-election.

"I don't want to split the pro-European front" Huffingtonpost Italia has reported Sassoli as saying.

Spain's Eldiario said the socialists are likely to support Metsola if agreement is reached on legislative priorities and distribution of institutional posts, such as the appointment of vice-presidents.

The decision means a return to an agreement between the European socialists and the Popular Party, of which Metsola forms part, for the presidency to alternate.

Metsola was elected as the PPE's candidate for the presidency on November 24, comfortably beating two other candidates for the nomination, Austrian Othmar Karas and Dutch Esther de Lange.

If she wins the European Parliament election on January 17, Metsola will be the highest-ranking politician in Maltese history and the first woman to be elected as EU parliament president in over 20 years.

She already made history when she was elected first vice-president of the European Parliament, the most senior role ever occupied by a Maltese.