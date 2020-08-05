Dance floors transformed into sofa-packed ‘lounge areas’ and bars cordoned off to avoid overcrowding. This is what a night out clubbing might look like for the foreseeable future, according to COVID-containment proposals being drafted by the entertainment industry.

The ideas are set to be presented to the Malta Tourism Authority and health officials by the Chamber for SMEs in the coming days and follow the introduction of new restrictive anti-COVID-19 rules for the leisure and entertainment sector.

Last week, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that, in a bid to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, risk assessments will need to be carried out for venues which can take more than 100 people.

As of last Friday, every event is limited by the size of the venue, with no more than one person for every four metres squared.

People at mass events cannot be in groups larger than 10 and will need to leave a contact number with the authorities to facilitate contact tracing if anyone tests positive for coronavirus.

The measures were introduced following a spike in cases linked to a Hotel Takeover party, a village feast, and tourism coming into force amid growing concerns that crowded bars and nightclubs could become a hotbed of viral transmission.

One-size fits all regulations 'need tweaking'

Sources present at a meeting between regulators and leisure operators on Monday evening, which was partially held behind closed doors during question time, said the “one-size fits all” regulations introduced by Fearne needed tweaking.

Philip Fenech, who heads the chamber’s hospitality section and chaired Monday’s meeting, said operators wanted to find a balance between adhering to the new rules and still finding a way to make ends meet.

“There is a difference between a nightclub, a bar and fun bar – which is a sort of cross between a bar and a club – a beach club, and these larger venues.

They all face a different reality and so the measures need to be tweaked to reflect the different challenges,” he said.

“This is why we are coming up with proposals to allow us to adapt to this new reality. It is about finding a balance between following health rules, and still being able to function – of course for many, their business model will have to change significantly.”

The MTA has visited around three dozen entertainment establishments in recent days to check whether the new rules were being adhered to.

Warnings issued to operators

Since Friday, around 15 warnings have been issued to operators who were not fully in line with the health protocols.

Four venues, two in clubbing district Paceville, were temporarily closed on Friday evening for fumigation after a COVID-positive patient said he had been clubbing while already infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, event organisers say that most large venues are declining to host crowd-drawing parties for fear of the “administrative headache” posed by the new rules and the possible reputational damage should they be linked to a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to the new rules, organisers will now be held responsible to ensure that the standards are observed.