Thousands took place in the President’s Solidarity Fun Run on Sunday walking or running from four localities to St George’s Square, Valletta.

While those opting to walk could start from Paola Square, the University chapel at tal-Qroqq or Santa Venera, the run started from Saqqajja in Rabat.

Led by President and Mrs George Vella, those taking part in Sunday’s activity included Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and other politicians from both sides of the House.

This year’s run had originally been planned for November 20 but had to be postponed because of the weather.

An annual event, it was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19 but returned with smaller walks around 58 different localities in Malta and Gozo last year.

It was back to its original format this year.

Reaching the finish line. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli