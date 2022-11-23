A man arrested in connection with the murder of his wife and mother of his two children posted a message to them on Facebook after the shooting saying: "I couldn't live without you... sorry".

Roderick Cassar is suspected of shooting dead his wife Bernice as she drove to work in the Corradino industrial estate in Paola on Monday morning shortly after 8am.

The 42-year-old fled the scene but posted on social media a message to his young daughter and son.

"I love you. I can't live without you XXX. Sorry. Till we meet again," he wrote.

The message on Facebook, with the names of the children blurred. Photo: Facebook

It is understood police surrounded the children's school in Tarxien in the event that he would attempt to go there. But he ended up returning to the family home in Qrendi instead.

However, he continued to post messages on his Facebook page, including a conversation with a friend of the victim.

Officers wearing protective gear and a police negotiator spent the entire day trying to convince Cassar to turn himself in. They eventually forced their way in and arrested him at 2.30am on Wednesday.

A witness at the scene of the murder said he heard three shots being fired at around 8am. Another witness said a grey car was seen leaving the scene shortly afterwards. The police later said that Bernice Cassar was hit in the chest and the face.

The couple married in November 2013 and had a baby son a year later, followed by a daughter.

However, the victim made multiple reports to the authorities alleging domestic violence, according to sources and her family and friends, including one report made around a day before the shooting.

Police have not made any comment on the claims.

The case has drawn outrage from domestic violence campaigners, who say the murder could have been avoided.

Her murder is the first since Malta introduced the concept of femicide in the Criminal Code.

Those amendments were made in the wake of the rape and murder of Polish student Paulina Dembska on New Year’s Day, which sparked a wave of calls for legislation to protect women.