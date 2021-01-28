Ħamrun Spartans are in advanced talks to sign Ghanian striker David Yeboah Johnson.

The Premier League leaders on Wednesday completed a major transfer coup when they signed Ivory Coast forward Seydou Doumbia to further bolster their forward line.

However, the Spartans were forced to delve back into the market following the news that Moroccan forward Soufiane Lagzir broke his metatarsal during Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Sta Lucia and is ruled out until the end of the season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta