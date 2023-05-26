Robert Abela on Friday said installing more speed cameras will not automatically solve all road safety problems.

The government is facing pressure to install more speed cameras in Attard, following the death of teenager Kacey Sciberras.

Police were carrying out a roadblock on the Central Link half an hour before the car crash that killed Sciberras.

Replying to questions from the media, Abela said that increased road safety measures alone will not work unless people do their bit by driving more responsibly.

He said the fact a roadblock was being carried out just 30 minutes before the 3am accident was a testament to the fact that the police are out on the streets, doing their job.

Abela however said the government is not excluding installing more speed cameras around the island.

The prime minister said he was open to the debate about whether roadside drug testing should also be introduced.

He said drug test kits do exist, but they are not usable as evidence in court.

Abela added that just recently, the government introduced increased fines for people caught using their mobile phones whilst driving.

Malta Insurance Association head Adrian Galea this week proposed the introduction of cameras that measure the average speed between fixed points.

"Fixed-point speed cameras are, in my opinion, a thing of the past. Everyone knows where they are, we all know what to do not to get caught by them in order to avoid a fine and a few additional points on our driving licence," Galea said in an opinion piece.