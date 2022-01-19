Government agency Sport Malta has applied to turn a water reservoir in an area known for flooding into an 11-a-side football pitch.

The proposal seeks to demolish the reservoir in Valley Road, Msida and build a pitch with underlying facilities, parking area, bar and cafeteria.

The site is outside the development zone and would spill onto agricultural land. Some trees and plants would be uprooted but new trees planted instead.

Application PA/03607/21 is by architect Robert Musumeci.

The Environment Resources Authority (ERA) has expressed concern about the plans because of the take-up of undeveloped rural land in an ODZ and because it is adjacent to a main road in an area prone to heavy flooding.

There would also be an increase in noise and light pollution, the authority noted in its submissions.

“In view of the above, this development application cannot be considered favourably from an environmental point of view.”

Moviment Graffitti said it did not see why this particular site had been chosen.

While it had no issue with the construction of sport facilities where needed, “in this case there are other football pitches in the vicinity and, thus, we see no reason why a football pitch needs to be built on ODZ and replacing an existing water reservoir.

“The reservoir provides respite to several fauna, as well as proving useful for collecting excess rainwater in the already heavily flooded Msida area. The construction of a pitch shall only increase these problems... a better location should be found.”

The proposal is yet to receive a formal recommendation from the Planning Authority.

In 2020, a private developer proposed an 11-storey commercial and residential development on one of the last green lungs in Valley Road, next to a public staircase.

It was later suspended after objections from the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, ERA and the Msida and Santa Venera local councils.

Plagued by the toll of constant noise, pollution and traffic, unbuilt areas in urban Msida are considered a rarity and serve as a respite to residents.