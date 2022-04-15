Birdlife’s attempt to stop spring hunting for turtle dove has been turned down by the court, effectively allowing hunting of the bird species to begin on Easter Sunday.

The court revoked a provisional injuction issued earlier this week as part of Birdlife’s legal bid. It delivered the decree from chambers, after the parties made their arguments on Thursday.

Spring hunting for turtle dove will take place between April 17 and 30 with a national bag limit of 1,500 birds.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, whose portfolio includes the Wild Birds Regulation Unit that oversees hunting and trapping, celebrated the decision in a post on Facebook.

"What is ours, remains ours," Camilleri wrote.

Birdlife Malta had sought a referral to the European Court of Justice, but that request was rejected by the First Hall, Civil Court, presided over by Madame Justice Audrey Demicoli.

The court noted that the questions that Birdlife wanted the ECJ to interpret concerned the warrant of prohibitory injunction - a procedure regulated by domestic law that was not a matter of interpretation.

Even if the court were to uphold Birdlife’s request, the questions were not properly formulated in terms of the European Treaty, the court said.

Birdlife had also asked the court to order a prohibitory injunction as “interim relief”, and cited a previous such instance in a case filed by rule of law NGO Repubblika concerning the appointment of judges and magistrates.

But the court also rejected that request, noting that the Repubblika request concerned a human rights claim brought before the First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction.

This application filed by Birdlife did not concern human rights and this court was not a constitutional court, said Madam Justice Demicoli.

Moreover, an injunction and interim relief were two distinct procedures that could not be considered as one and the same, said the judge.

Birdlife’s request was to be considered within the procedural framework for the issue of an injunction, meaning it had to prove a prima facie (at first glance) right that such an injunction was necessary to safeguard that right, and that it would suffer prejudice unless its request for the injunction was upheld.

When the other party was the government or some other constitutional authority, the applicant had to also prove that the action was planned and that if it went ahead as planned, the applicant would suffer a disproportionate prejudicial effect.

Upon the evidence put forward, the court concluded that such legal requisites had not been satisfactorily proved.