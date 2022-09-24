St Albert the Great College’s secondary school will open two days later than originally planned, as the school’s administration scrambles to prepare for the academic year while battling a teachers' union.

In a statement sent out on Saturday, the college said that its primary school would be welcoming students on Tuesday, September 27 as originally planned, while the secondary school’s opening would be postponed to Wednesday, September 28.

The college did not go into detail about the stumbling blocks that forced the postponement, saying only that college administration had to contend with “data being withheld” from it and that “only a few preparations remain”.

St Albert’s administration has come under scrutiny in recent months following its decision to unceremoniously sack principal Mario Mallia for “insubordination”, sparking sector-wide protests, teacher resignations and a legal clash with the Malta Union of Teachers.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna had attempted to mediate between the two sides to smooth out problems, but those efforts proved futile. The Curia subsequently put together a contingency plan, fearing the college would not be in a position to open when the academic year begins.

But the college made it clear on Saturday that it has no intention of allowing that to happen. A new secondary school headmaster has been appointed to replace Mallia, Horace Gauci, and timetables for students have now been completed. College rector Aaron Zahra will be stepping in as acting headmaster of the primary school, it said in its statement.