The St Andrew’s Road project is roughly 70% completed and the road is expected to be fully re-opened to motorists before the end of February, Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon has said.

The project will see the current dual carriageway with traffic light junctions rebuilt to include two hairpin turns, intended to facilitate access to Swieqi and Pembroke without stopping the flow of traffic.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Falzon said that most of the time-consuming work, namely excavation, laying of utilities services and construction of the hairpin turns has been completed.

The walk through culverts will allow for easier installation of utilities infrastructure should it be needed in the future. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Some 30% of the road has already been asphalted and workers are currently building the retaining walls along the boundaries.

The work has also involved the building of a stormwater collection system and a new walk-through culvert to allow further additions to the utilities infrastructure without the road having to be dug up again.

Falzon said the next phase of the project will see further asphalting works and the installation of crash barriers and traffic lights.

The project is expected to be completed with all its finishings by the end of February, but the road will open to motorists before then, Falzon said.

In the meantime, the first completed section of the project will be open for cars in the coming weeks, he said.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

'Road works happen at night wherever possible'

Asked what the agency is doing to curb traffic problems that result from road projects, Falzon said that when and wherever possible, workers worked at night.

“Where possible, much of this work happens at night when it is on arterial or secondary roads because there is a lesser impact on residents,” he said.

“In residential areas, we collaborate with local councils and their work is mostly restricted to the day,” Falzon added.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Earlier this month, the start of the project saw huge traffic tailbacks forming in Pembroke with motorists reporting it took them up to 45 minutes to traverse the traffic jam.

On Wednesday, Infrastructure Malta found itself apologising to motorists after issues at an asphalt plant delayed work the agency was carrying out on a key road in Burmarrad, resulting in gridlock.

Falzon reiterated the agency's regret for what happened.

He stressed that it was nonetheless important for maintenance work to continue before the start of the rainy season, which could cause further damage to already deteriorating roads.

"If you allow water to seep through to the base, you run the risk of having to carry out longer and more expensive work. So carrying out maintenance at night is crucial," he said.