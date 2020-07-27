People who attended Sta Venera festa activities last week have been urged to get tested for COVID-19, after a reveller who took part in a band march tested positive for the virus.

In a notice posted on Facebook, the Health Ministry said that the patient in question had gone to the Sta Venera band club on Wednesday, July 22 and the band march the following day, Thursday, July 23.

The patient is one of three sporadic cases discovered on Sunday – a day when authorities reported a total of 14 new cases.

“People who attended these events are encouraged to call 111 to get tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” the ministry said.

Although the Curia has cancelled festa celebrations for the year due to COVID-19 concerns, band marches are still taking place in towns and villages across Malta.

Public pressure to call off mass events has grown in recent days after a weekend-long party at a Pembroke hotel sparked a cluster of infections, more than doubling the national number of active coronavirus cases.