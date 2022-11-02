A man who stalked and harassed his ex-partner has been let off the hook with a court warning and ordered not to approach her.

The 40-year-old, who cannot be named under court order, also stands accused of having sexually assaulted his former girlfriend. That case is being heard separately.

He faced stalking and harassment charges after police discovered that he was breaching a court order to stay away from his ex. The man was also harassing his ex’s daughter, a court heard, and found to own an unlicensed firearm.

When charged in court, the man registered an immediate admission to all the charges – a decision that weighed heavily on the court’s final judgment.

The court, presided by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, noted that the man had pleaded guilty immediately and that it was his former partner who had first made contact with him. It was only after that initial contact that the man had lost his cool and started harassing her, the court said.

The man had a relatively clean criminal record, with his last offence dating back 15 years, it added.

Given those circumstances, the court opted not to jail the man and instead placed him under a three-year probationary order, confiscated €2,500 from him and ordered him to pay a €800 fine.

It also placed him under a three-year treatment order, instructing him to obtain treatment for anger management and other psychological issues he faces.

The court also placed the man’s former partner and her daughter under a three-year protection order.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the court.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented the defendant.