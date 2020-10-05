The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life has concluded his investigation into Konrad Mizzi's appointment as consultant to the Malta Tourism Authority, shortly after he resigned as tourism minister.

The findings were not published, with the report having been handed to parliament's Standards Committee.

Mizzi's appointment was rescinded days after it was exclusively revealed by Times of Malta last January.

But an investigation was launched by the standards commissioner following a complaint by Carmel Cacopardo, then leader of Alternattiva Demokratika.

Mizzi had signed the €80,000-a-year contract in early December, two weeks after he was forced out of Cabinet as a result of fallout from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

A day after Times of Malta revealed the appointment, the government said it was seeking legal advice about its validity. The Tourism Ministry subsequently instructed the Malta Tourism Authority to terminate it. Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said no payments were ever made.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had said that Mizzi would not be receiving any compensation for the termination