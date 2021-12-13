Parliament’s standards committee will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss whether to publish the damning investigation report into a €5,000-a-month contract that Education Minister Justyne Caruana handed close friend Daniel Bogdanovic.

The investigation was conducted by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia on Monday informed the members that the meeting will be held at 9.45 am on Tuesday.

The committee will discuss whether to publish the entire report after the commissioner found that Caruana breached the code of ethics. He also recommended the matter be passed over to the police for a criminal investigation.

Commissioner George Hyzler handed a copy of his investigation to Speaker Farrugia last week.

Bogdanovic was given a €15,000 contract by direct order to carry out a three-month survey of sports education curricula in state schools.

Soon after the contract was revealed by the media, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he had rescinded it once he found out about it.

On Sunday, Times of Malta reported how Hyzler has laid bare how Bogdanovic was paid handsomely to review the National Sports School, yet he had not even written the report himself. He then repeatedly lied about it when questioned.

The report says there was “a concerted effort to hide Bogdanovic’s incompetence” and that the work he was handsomely paid to carry out was in fact done by one of Caruana’s consultants, Paul Debattista.

In his conclusions, Hyzler recommended that parliament’s standards committee releases the report and considers referring it to the police in view of a potential violation of the criminal code, which could see anyone found guilty liable for up to six months in prison.

So far, both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister Caruana have not replied to questions sent by Times of Malta.